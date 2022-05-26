It's the last day of IVS 2022! - BergamoNews

Live the trade fair experience in its entirety: visit Hall A-B-C and have a look at the state of the art of the valve industry, taste unique food and wines with Da Vittorio 3 Michelin starred restaurant and take part in every conference and workshop with international speakers.
THURSDAY MAY 26 2022
IVS EXHIBITION
10:00 – 18:00
Workshop
Advanced meshing techniques and their application on complex valve geometry components
10:30 – 11:10 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor
Workshop
11:10 – 11:50 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor
• Case study on Valves Subcomponents
12:00 – 13:30 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor
• CCUS – Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage:
a practical guideline
• Tenaris Products for Energy Transition
IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 5
International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies
13:30 – 15:30 | Room 2 – First Floor
• Product certification of equipment for oil & gas sector.
Export to EAC countries, Saudi Arabia, China, Uzbekistan
• Saudi Aramco: Valves’ End User Experience
• Product Life Cycle Management System
Requirements for the Petroleum and Natural Gas
Industries – API18LCM
• API 6D 25th edition, Specification for valves,
main changes
• Mechanical components for functional safety
applications (SIL): standardization urgently needed!
© Riproduzione riservata
commenta