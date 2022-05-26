It's the last day of IVS 2022! - BergamoNews

Live the trade fair experience in its entirety: visit Hall A-B-C and have a look at the state of the art of the valve industry, taste unique food and wines with Da Vittorio 3 Michelin starred restaurant and take part in every conference and workshop with international speakers.

EVENTS OF 26TH MAY

THURSDAY MAY 26 2022

IVS EXHIBITION

10:00 – 18:00

Workshop

Advanced meshing techniques and their application on complex valve geometry components

10:30 – 11:10 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

Workshop

11:10 – 11:50 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

• Case study on Valves Subcomponents

12:00 – 13:30 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

• CCUS – Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage:

a practical guideline

• Tenaris Products for Energy Transition

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 5

International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies

13:30 – 15:30 | Room 2 – First Floor

• Product certification of equipment for oil & gas sector.

Export to EAC countries, Saudi Arabia, China, Uzbekistan

• Saudi Aramco: Valves’ End User Experience

• Product Life Cycle Management System

Requirements for the Petroleum and Natural Gas

Industries – API18LCM

• API 6D 25th edition, Specification for valves,

main changes

• Mechanical components for functional safety

applications (SIL): standardization urgently needed!