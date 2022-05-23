Quantcast
Only one day left to IVS 2022! - BergamoNews
Industrial Valve Summit 2022

Only one day left to IVS 2022!

If you haven't registered yet, do it now for free and sign up for the conferences of your choice

If you haven’t registered yet, do it now for free and sign up for the conferences of your choice!

EVENTS PROGRAMME 

TUESDAY, MAY, 24, 2022

Opening Conference: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 16:30 – 17:30

Roundtable “The role of hydrogen in the new decarbonization scenarios”: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 18:00 – 19:30

GALA DINNER: 20:00

WEDNESDAY, MAY, 25, 2022 

IVS EXHIBITION: 10:00 – 18:00

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 1
Advances in safe valve design, materials, manufacturing, coatings and focus on additive manufacturing

10:30 – 12:30 | Room 1 – First Floor

• Selection and Application of Nickel Aluminium Bronze to
Isolation Valves

• Castings Production of Sdss with high wall thicknesses

• A new equation for flow through surface choke valve in
digital field calculations

• Implications of Robotic Process Automation and Machine
Learning: RFQ Process in Industrial Valve Market

• Circular Economy in the O&G Industry for Additive
Manufacturing of metal parts

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 2
Valve actuation and control

10:30 – 12:00 | Room 2 – First Floor

• The integrated valve information device for emergency
shutdown valve

• The Convergence of IIoT, Data Analytics and Asset
Integrity Management / Reliability in the Valve Industry

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 3
Fugitive emissions and valve sealing technologies

10:30 – 13:00 | Colleoni Room – Ground Floor

• A systematic approach for pre-validation of polymer
spring energised seals for critical valve applications

• VICTREX CTTM Polymers for more Reliable Seals
in Cryogenic Conditions

• Emissions Elimination – Why “Reduce” Emissions when
you can “Eliminate” them?

• Valves role on environmental protection

• Semi-dynamic metal sealing: base theory and examples
of valve applications

• Comparative study between IOGP and ISO valve
fugitive emissions requirements.

Workshop
Polyurethane seals for the valve industries

11:00 – 11:40 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

Workshop
The new regulatory framework of the Low Emission Graphite Packings for Industrial Valves

11:40 – 12:00 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 4
Innovation, emerging technologies and future scenarios

12:00 – 13:30 | Room 2 – First Floor

• Material Selection for Valves in H2 environment

• Developed solutions for valves in different hydrogen
applications

• Flexible Graphite seals for Hydrogen applications

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 5
International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies

13:30 – 16:00 | Colleoni Room – Ground Floor

• Bio water-based liquid penetrants for the non destructive
testings of valves’quality

• How smart industrial companies can unlock productivity
safety with augmented reality

• API 20 series – Upstream Supply Chain Management

• European and International standards for valve actuators

• Managing Supply Chain Quality Risks

• Use of the IEC-60870-5-104 protocol in the remote
control and management of oil and gas plants, a real case

Panel discussion
Additive manufacturing and digital inventory:
dreams or reality for the energy sector

14:00 – 16:00 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

THURSDAY, MAY 26, 2022
IVS EXHIBITION: 10:00 – 18:00

Workshop
Advanced meshing techniques and their application on complex valve geometry components

10:30 – 11:10 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

Workshop

11:10 – 11:50 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

• Case study on Valves Subcomponents

12:00 – 13:30 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

• CCUS – Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage:
a practical guideline
• Tenaris Products for Energy Transition

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 5
International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies

13:30 – 15:30 | Room 2 – First Floor

• Saudi Aramco: Valves’ End User Experience

• Product Life Cycle Management System Requirements
for the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industries – API18LCM

• API 6D 25th edition, Specification for valves, main changes

• Mechanical components for functional safety
applications (SIL): standardization urgently needed!

• Product certification of equipment for oil & gas sector.
Export to EACC countries, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, China,
Uzbekistan

© Riproduzione riservata

