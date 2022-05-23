Only one day left to IVS 2022! - BergamoNews

If you haven’t registered yet, do it now for free and sign up for the conferences of your choice!
TUESDAY, MAY, 24, 2022
Opening Conference: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 16:30 – 17:30
Roundtable “The role of hydrogen in the new decarbonization scenarios”: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 18:00 – 19:30
GALA DINNER: 20:00
WEDNESDAY, MAY, 25, 2022
IVS EXHIBITION: 10:00 – 18:00
IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 1
Advances in safe valve design, materials, manufacturing, coatings and focus on additive manufacturing
10:30 – 12:30 | Room 1 – First Floor
• Selection and Application of Nickel Aluminium Bronze to
Isolation Valves
• Castings Production of Sdss with high wall thicknesses
• A new equation for flow through surface choke valve in
digital field calculations
• Implications of Robotic Process Automation and Machine
Learning: RFQ Process in Industrial Valve Market
• Circular Economy in the O&G Industry for Additive
Manufacturing of metal parts
IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 2
Valve actuation and control
10:30 – 12:00 | Room 2 – First Floor
• The integrated valve information device for emergency
shutdown valve
• The Convergence of IIoT, Data Analytics and Asset
Integrity Management / Reliability in the Valve Industry
IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 3
Fugitive emissions and valve sealing technologies
10:30 – 13:00 | Colleoni Room – Ground Floor
• A systematic approach for pre-validation of polymer
spring energised seals for critical valve applications
• VICTREX CTTM Polymers for more Reliable Seals
in Cryogenic Conditions
• Emissions Elimination – Why “Reduce” Emissions when
you can “Eliminate” them?
• Valves role on environmental protection
• Semi-dynamic metal sealing: base theory and examples
of valve applications
• Comparative study between IOGP and ISO valve
fugitive emissions requirements.
Workshop
Polyurethane seals for the valve industries
11:00 – 11:40 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor
Workshop
The new regulatory framework of the Low Emission Graphite Packings for Industrial Valves
11:40 – 12:00 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor
IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 4
Innovation, emerging technologies and future scenarios
12:00 – 13:30 | Room 2 – First Floor
• Material Selection for Valves in H2 environment
• Developed solutions for valves in different hydrogen
applications
• Flexible Graphite seals for Hydrogen applications
IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 5
International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies
13:30 – 16:00 | Colleoni Room – Ground Floor
• Bio water-based liquid penetrants for the non destructive
testings of valves’quality
• How smart industrial companies can unlock productivity
safety with augmented reality
• API 20 series – Upstream Supply Chain Management
• European and International standards for valve actuators
• Managing Supply Chain Quality Risks
• Use of the IEC-60870-5-104 protocol in the remote
control and management of oil and gas plants, a real case
Panel discussion
Additive manufacturing and digital inventory:
dreams or reality for the energy sector
14:00 – 16:00 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor
THURSDAY, MAY 26, 2022
IVS EXHIBITION: 10:00 – 18:00
Workshop
Advanced meshing techniques and their application on complex valve geometry components
10:30 – 11:10 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor
Workshop
11:10 – 11:50 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor
• Case study on Valves Subcomponents
12:00 – 13:30 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor
• CCUS – Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage:
a practical guideline
• Tenaris Products for Energy Transition
IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 5
International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies
13:30 – 15:30 | Room 2 – First Floor
• Saudi Aramco: Valves’ End User Experience
• Product Life Cycle Management System Requirements
for the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industries – API18LCM
• API 6D 25th edition, Specification for valves, main changes
• Mechanical components for functional safety
applications (SIL): standardization urgently needed!
• Product certification of equipment for oil & gas sector.
Export to EACC countries, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, China,
Uzbekistan
