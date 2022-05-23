Only one day left to IVS 2022! - BergamoNews

If you haven’t registered yet, do it now for free and sign up for the conferences of your choice!

EVENTS PROGRAMME

TUESDAY, MAY, 24, 2022

Opening Conference: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 16:30 – 17:30

Roundtable “The role of hydrogen in the new decarbonization scenarios”: Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor, 18:00 – 19:30

GALA DINNER: 20:00

WEDNESDAY, MAY, 25, 2022

IVS EXHIBITION: 10:00 – 18:00

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 1

Advances in safe valve design, materials, manufacturing, coatings and focus on additive manufacturing

10:30 – 12:30 | Room 1 – First Floor

• Selection and Application of Nickel Aluminium Bronze to

Isolation Valves

• Castings Production of Sdss with high wall thicknesses

• A new equation for flow through surface choke valve in

digital field calculations

• Implications of Robotic Process Automation and Machine

Learning: RFQ Process in Industrial Valve Market

• Circular Economy in the O&G Industry for Additive

Manufacturing of metal parts

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 2

Valve actuation and control

10:30 – 12:00 | Room 2 – First Floor

• The integrated valve information device for emergency

shutdown valve

• The Convergence of IIoT, Data Analytics and Asset

Integrity Management / Reliability in the Valve Industry

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 3

Fugitive emissions and valve sealing technologies

10:30 – 13:00 | Colleoni Room – Ground Floor

• A systematic approach for pre-validation of polymer

spring energised seals for critical valve applications

• VICTREX CTTM Polymers for more Reliable Seals

in Cryogenic Conditions

• Emissions Elimination – Why “Reduce” Emissions when

you can “Eliminate” them?

• Valves role on environmental protection

• Semi-dynamic metal sealing: base theory and examples

of valve applications

• Comparative study between IOGP and ISO valve

fugitive emissions requirements.

Workshop

Polyurethane seals for the valve industries

11:00 – 11:40 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

Workshop

The new regulatory framework of the Low Emission Graphite Packings for Industrial Valves

11:40 – 12:00 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 4

Innovation, emerging technologies and future scenarios

12:00 – 13:30 | Room 2 – First Floor

• Material Selection for Valves in H2 environment

• Developed solutions for valves in different hydrogen

applications

• Flexible Graphite seals for Hydrogen applications

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 5

International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies

13:30 – 16:00 | Colleoni Room – Ground Floor

• Bio water-based liquid penetrants for the non destructive

testings of valves’quality

• How smart industrial companies can unlock productivity

safety with augmented reality

• API 20 series – Upstream Supply Chain Management

• European and International standards for valve actuators

• Managing Supply Chain Quality Risks

• Use of the IEC-60870-5-104 protocol in the remote

control and management of oil and gas plants, a real case

Panel discussion

Additive manufacturing and digital inventory:

dreams or reality for the energy sector

14:00 – 16:00 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

THURSDAY, MAY 26, 2022

IVS EXHIBITION: 10:00 – 18:00

Workshop

Advanced meshing techniques and their application on complex valve geometry components

10:30 – 11:10 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

Workshop

11:10 – 11:50 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

• Case study on Valves Subcomponents

12:00 – 13:30 – Caravaggio Room – Ground Floor

• CCUS – Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage:

a practical guideline

• Tenaris Products for Energy Transition

IVS CONFERENCES – Theme 5

International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies

13:30 – 15:30 | Room 2 – First Floor

• Saudi Aramco: Valves’ End User Experience

• Product Life Cycle Management System Requirements

for the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industries – API18LCM

• API 6D 25th edition, Specification for valves, main changes

• Mechanical components for functional safety

applications (SIL): standardization urgently needed!

• Product certification of equipment for oil & gas sector.

Export to EACC countries, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, China,

Uzbekistan