Register now for IVS 2022 - BergamoNews
Industrial Valve Summit 2022

Register now for IVS 2022

Don't miss the fourth edition of the key event for the industrial valves and flow control industry

Don’t miss the fourth edition of the key event for the industrial valves and flow control industry.
Thousands of managers come to IVS in search of innovative valve technologies and the right solutions to improve their professional expertise.
It is a must attend event.

SEE YOU AT INDUSTRIAL VALVE SUMMIT ON MAY 25th AND 26th IN BERGAMO.

AVOID THE QUEUE, register online now and download your free Visitor Entry Badge to access IVS*.

