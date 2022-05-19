Come to IVS, come to Bergamo! - BergamoNews

It is time to find out more about Bergamo, one of the hubs of manufacturing excellence in the industrial valve industry and, at the same time, a city rich in history and culture, with Unesco World Heritage Venetian Walls and a landscape that ranges from mountains to hills to lake.

DISCOVER BERGAMO

Attractions

Find a selection of the best and most interesting activities and tourist attractions in and around Bergamo.

Itineraries

Numerous routes are just waiting to be explored, so that you can enjoy Lombardy, one of Italy’s masterpieces.

Events and shopping

Attend exclusive events taking place while you are in Bergamo for IVS: exhibitions, concerts, art shows, …or discover the best destinations for your shopping.