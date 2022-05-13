Accademia Carrara, partner Museum of Industrial valve Summit 2022 - BergamoNews

Accademia Carrara, the art gallery of Bergamo, founded in 1796 by Giacomo Carrara, is considered the museum of Italian collecting and one of the most refined art collections in Europe.

It hosts six hundred pieces with masterpieces by Pisanello, Mantegna, Bellini, Botticelli, Raffaello, Tiziano, Lotto, Moroni, Pellizza da Volpedo and it allows to make a real journey inside Italian art history, that travels along a five-century time span, from the beginning of the fifteenth century to the end of the nineteenth century.

Accademia Carrara will be the partner museum of IVS Industrial Valve Summit 2022 and it will open its doors to all exhibitors and visitors attending the fair on May 25th and 26th , with favourable special conditions:

-Special pricing for Industrial Valve Summit 2022 Visitors

Ticket to visit Accademia Carrara at the reduced price of 8€

(instead of 10€), until 28th August 2022, showing the IVS access

ticket to the ticket office

-Special pricing for Exhibitors of IVS

Industrial Valve Summit 2022 and their employees

Ticket to visit Accademia Carrara at the reduced price of 5€

(instead of 10€), until 28th August 2022, showing the badge of the

company included in the list of the IVS exhibitors to the ticket office

-Dedicated guided tours on 25th – 26th – 27th May 2022

Organization of dedicated guided tours for groups for a maximum

of 25 people at the price of 80€ (instead of 100€) per group and

access ticket per person at the price of 5€ (instead of 10€)

25th May 2022: availability from 8 am to 8 pm

26th May 2022: availability from 8 am to 4 pm

27th May 2022: availability from 8 am to 8 pm

Possibility to combine coffee break or aperitif or cocktail at the price of 25€ per person (instead of 40€)

Possibility to combine the purchase of the catalogue Accademia Carrara Visitor’s Guide at the price of 6€ each (instead of 8€)

INFO

BOOKING