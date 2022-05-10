"Da Vittorio": the famous 3 Michelin starred restaurant at IVS 2022 - BergamoNews

Don’t miss the “Industrial Valve Summit Gala Dinner”, to be held on Tuesday, May 24th at 8 pm. The event will involve exhibitors, key players of the industry, Italian and international stakeholders and buyers.

The gala Dinner will give you and your company the chance to invite your business partners in an exclusive and elegant setting.

Also for this edition the kitchen will be entrusted to “Da Vittorio”, the restaurant with 3 Michelin stars in Bergamo and a total of 8 stars worldwide, is an undisputed brand of Italian excellence.

In addition to self service restaurant and 3 bars, the kitchen of “Da Vittorio” will be also open on May 25th and 26th with a “working lunch” formula to invite your closest customers and colleagues. The exclusive recipes of Italian cuisine, the refined mise en place and the high level service will make participation in IVS 2022 an unique experience for you and your guests.

“Da Vittorio” restaurant will be located in the “Executive Restaurant”, hall “C”.

RESERVE YOUR PLACE AND DISCOVER THE MENU