Four months left to IVS 2022! - BergamoNews
A cura di

Industrial Valve Summit 2022

The event

Four months left to IVS 2022!

We look forward to welcoming you on May 25th > 26th at the Bergamo Exhibition Centre to the 4th edition of the show, dedicated to industrial valves and flow control solutions

We look forward to welcoming you on May 25th > 26th at the Bergamo Exhibition Centre to the 4th edition of the show, dedicated to industrial valves and flow control solutions.

IVS is a real Information Hub, where you can keep up-to-date with market trends, meet the global key-players, the manufacturing excellence and look for the latest technology innovations.

Thanks to the combination of high-quality exhibitors and highly focused conferences, you will have the opportunity to increase your business.

IVS 2022 is a must-attend event. Stay tuned and get involved in our network!

© Riproduzione riservata

commenta

Ultimo aggiornamento 27/1/2022 11:46