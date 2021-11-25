Book your space at IVS 2022 - BergamoNews

BUSINESS

At IVS you will meet the key players of the market :

– END USERS (Oil/Gas/Energy/Petrochemical companies);

– EPC companies;

– sector experts, technicians, decision makers;

– most important European manufacturers of valve and components.

KNOWLEDGE

Conferences, meetings, workshops, studies of the summit will help you to better understand the market and to face the new changing scenarios.

IVS EXHIBITORS ACTIVITIES:

– Valves

– Pipes/Piping/Tubing/Fittings

– Test benches

– Instrumentation Equipment

– Software

– Casting / Forgings

– Coatings & Linings

– Lubricants

– Inspection/Expediting Services

– Actuators

– Packings/Gaskets

– Flowmeters/Process Transmitters

– Controllers/Switches/Positioners

– Leak Detectors

– Mechanical Works

– Maintenance Equipment/Service

– Products and services: special packaging

– Education and Training Services

