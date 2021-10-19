IVS 2022 call for papers new deadline - BergamoNews

The themes of IVS 2022 Call for Papers are:

– Advances in safe valve design, materials, manufacturing, coatings and focus on additive manufacturing

– Valve actuation and control

– Fugitive emissions and valve sealing technologies

– Innovation, emerging technologies and future scenarios

– International standards, supply specifications, lean documentation management and remote inspection technologies

Submit your abstract to segreteria@valvecampus.com

SAIPEM SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARAMCO

Energy group Saipem has signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco to examine setting up a company to do engineering, procurement and construction work in Saudi Arabia.

The project is part of the Saudi Aramco’s industrial investment program (Namaat Aramco) for

the economic growth and diversification in the country.

